Can You Turn Crème Anglaise Into Ice Cream?

Crème anglaise is a versatile sauce that can be eaten by itself or along with desserts such as cakes or fruit. A combo of milk and cream, crème anglaise features egg yolks, sugar, and vanilla beans, many of the same ingredients that appear in a basic vanilla ice cream. This begs the question of if you can turn the custard into a frozen treat for your guests. After all, just like ice cream, crème anglaise can be eaten in a number of different ways.

The similarities between vanilla ice cream and crème anglaise are so apparent that chef and author Ina Garten just subs in melted vanilla ice cream instead of the custard for her shortcake sauce. As Garten wrote in "Cook Like a Pro," "Vanilla ice cream is essentially crème anglaise that's been frozen." So, with that in mind, you can indeed freeze crème anglaise to create a type of ice cream. It would likely be considered a French-style frozen custard. The French style features egg yolks that make the ice cream both richer and creamier than you might find elsewhere. However, be careful to avoid making a blunder when freezing your custard.