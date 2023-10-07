Why Isn't Store-Bought Turkey Gamey?

If you've ever eaten wild turkey then you know it doesn't taste quite the same as those Butterball turkeys you eat every Thanksgiving. The meat from wild animals, including turkeys, has a certain taste that some describe as gamey. But what exactly is a gamey flavor and why doesn't a store-bought turkey taste that way?

Gamey is a stronger taste than one might be accustomed to. In an interview with USA TODAY, Isaac Toups, the owner of the restaurant Toups Meatery, explained the difference between domesticated animals and wild game. They said, "It means a stronger, wilder flavor. If you're used to eating domesticated animals, then you can taste the difference right away. The animal is often stronger, and the protein leaner in fat."

While you can find turkeys in the wild, many of the turkeys eaten today are domesticated. Native Americans first mastered the art of domesticating turkeys, with evidence that Mexico was one of the biggest early practitioners. Through interaction with these natives, Europeans learned to domesticate the fowl as well. Today, more than 46 million turkeys are consumed each Thanksgiving. So, the reason that store-bought turkeys aren't gamey is because they're domesticated, but what causes the difference in taste?