All The Ways The US Completely Ruined Bread

Preservatives in foods are common, but should we be okay with preservatives lurking in our bread? That's a good question. In reality, bread shouldn't need preservatives. It can naturally be made with wheat flour, yeast, water, and salt. It is these ingredients that are the only ingredients permitted in baguettes sold in France, according to "Le Décret Pain" law issued in 1993. But if preservatives aren't necessary in bread, why do we find them there?

Preservatives work to ensure that our food stays safe and shelf-stable. There are many preservative types, and each can be added at different stages of food making in order to ensure the product turns out — and stays — as desired. Though this is an arguably very necessary additive, it may have a negative effect on our health when consumed in excess. Worries exist over whether or not preservatives are potentially carcinogenic (via Environmental Working Group), and many out there are allergic to certain preservative types (via the Canadian Institute of Food Safety), making their use even more controversial.

Preservatives may prove helpful, but they aren't necessary when bread is freshly cooked and eaten promptly. This is the way that bread is often enjoyed, much like it is in the many boulangeries or bread shops commonly found in France. Nevertheless, the use of preservatives like calcium propionate continues to show up in bread ingredient lists here in the States, and we suppose that isn't going to change any time soon.