What Led To Vanilla's Underwhelming Reputation?

If you've ever been called "vanilla" you're likely familiar with its less-than-enthusiastic connotation. Somewhere through the years, complex flavorful vanilla beans became synonymous with bland and boring. This shift is likely because vanilla became so popular and familiar, and remained so difficult to procure, that artificial versions took over the market.

Thomas Jefferson was the president who introduced real vanilla to the U.S. in the late 1700s after tasting it in France. He brought 50 vanilla bean pods to America and had his French-trained chef use the vanilla beans to flavor ice cream. At the time, vanilla was new and exotic with a fragrant sweetness. However, up until that point, ice cream flavors were extravagant in texture and contained everything from fruits and nuts to parmesan and oysters. Therefore, the simplicity of vanilla ice cream made it seem plain, and as the base to which other flavors could be added, which is true to this day.

For centuries vanilla was highly coveted and valuable and was seen as almost magical, with some considering it an aphrodisiac. Over the years, however, with the oversaturation of the vanilla essence in everything from grocery items to skin and hair care products, a shift occurred in consumers, and vanilla wasn't savored: an occurrence that coincided with the production of artificial vanilla flavoring. In reality, pure vanilla is a complex, powerful, and unmistakable flavor, but the artificial version is less potent and more prevalent, obscuring the true nature of the flavoring.