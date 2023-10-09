The Worst Treats To Get In Your Trick-Or-Treat Bag, According To Mashed Staff

For kids who love candy (which is pretty much every kid), Halloween is the most glorious of holidays, as the climax of it all revolves around unadulterated enjoyment of the sweet stuff. We're talking of course about trick-or-treating. That ever-so-popular tradition that dates back hundreds of years with children putting on costumes and asking neighbors for a treat, in lieu of a trick, should the neighbor decline.

While every trick-or-treater undoubtedly has their favorite treat, with Snickers, Reese's, and M&M's being some of the most popular Halloween candies, there are also those treats many kids dread finding in their bag. While most of us were probably not as unfortunate as poor ol' Charlie Brown, who finished his candy run with nothing more than a bag of rocks, just about everyone can name one Halloween candy they despise.

Our trick-or-treating days are long behind us, but even in adulthood, there are certain "treats" the Mashed staff feel have no business being handed out on Halloween.