Ore-Ida's New Potato Ads Make Us Nostalgic For The Weird World Of '90s Commercials

As odd as Ore-Ida's ad campaign might appear on the surface, its earnestness gives it a meaningful purpose. In a press announcement, the company revealed it recognizes that our world has become extremely unpredictable, and sometimes, the one thing that can help this uncertainty is knowing that some things will never change. In Ore-Ida's case, it claims its French fries, consistently crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, are "deliciously predictable."

Jackie Britva, senior brand manager for Ore-Ida at The Kraft Heinz Company, stated, "We've always been a lighthearted and comedic brand, and our new campaign allows us to marry that tone with predictability, breathing new excitement into the traditionally duller idea of certainty ... when it comes to your potatoes, predictability is preferred."

Jan Jacobs, co-founder and creative chairman of Johannes Leonardo, the creative agency behind this irreverently charming campaign, added, "It's been an incredible journey to modernize and re-introduce an icon, and in the process unlock a core truth about the brand that's more resonant today than ever before. Few things in life are certain. So we ran at the chance to celebrate Ore-Ida's reliable outcome: crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside — in a wild musical ode to predictability."