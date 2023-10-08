Fiery Cakes, For Some Reason, Replaced Candles On TikTok

The old-fashioned method of blowing out your candles and making a wish may have found its hip new successor, at least in some corners of the internet. TikTok's new birthday cake trend? Fiery cakes. Not only is this trend replacing the traditional candle on birthday cakes but it also seems to have replaced the viral hit that was cake candles, which were candles designed to look like birthday cakes. Out with the old, in with the new as they say.

So what exactly is a fiery cake? Essentially, the trend revolves around lighting parchment on fire. Designers create spider-web-like lines from the center of the cake to a sign. The flames then shoot around (or over, or beyond) the cake, following the path of the lines, until the burned-off parchment on the sign reveals lettering; either the birthday celebrator's name or a special message. It's a bit like someone combined a Rube Goldberg machine with a magic show.

As with any trend, there are some variations. For instance, pandacakes.kw on TikTok had the flames leading away from an American-themed cake to a sign that read "Welcome Back." Meanwhile, one Cinderella-themed creation by azhaisweetsntreats on TikTok showed fire shooting from the fairy godmother's wand. Fiery cakes appear to have, at least for now, overtaken the trend of birthday cake-shaped candles on TikTok. Many of those videos are dated to 2022, making it officially a fad of the past.