Bread Scandals That Shook The Industry

Dave's Killer Bread is a bakery with a beautiful story. Co-founder Dave Dahl was raised by a baker but was troubled by drug abuse in his teen years. Consequently, he ended up in and out of prison for the next 15 years. In the early 2000s, he turned a new leaf and partnered with his brother to develop Dave's Killer Bread based on his family recipe. The company was wildly successful for many years (via NPR), but, unfortunately, Dave went back to jail.

In 2014, Dave had a mental breakdown, which resulted in a police chase where he rammed two cop cars, injuring three. This landed him back in jail (via Statesman Journal). A year earlier, Dave was implicated in the disappearance and death of a friend who was staying at Dave's cabin near Mount Hood (via Willamette Week). Both of these events happened after Dave sold his stake in the company, but it still underlies the fact that the company's image is largely ungenuine.

This is no reason to pass judgment on Dave, as he suffers from addiction and other mental health issues that aren't easily solved. However, his former company's success rests as much on Dave's reputation as it does on his bread. If consumers were aware of Dave's ongoing issues with the law and how he is no longer the owner of the company, Dave's Killer Bread could see an end to its explosive growth.