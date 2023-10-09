The Aldi Cake-In-A-Mug Mix That Should Come To The US

Aldi has a lot of deals in the United States, but like other global chains, it also has certain products you can't find in the U.S. Unfortunately for U.S. Aldi shoppers who like cake on the go, you won't be able to find cake in a mug at any of your local locations.

We can thank a British TikToker for our instant wanderlust and FOMO. In a TikTok, shopper @stephcooksstuff shared all the latest deals at their local Aldi. Chief among them was a packet of microwave cake-in-a-mug mix. The flavor in question was cinnamon doughnut, which would probably go perfectly with your morning cup of coffee. Unfortunately for shoppers in the U.S., there doesn't seem to be any of this particular dessert on Aldi's shelves in America.

This becomes all the more peculiar when you learn Aldi U.S. has shared a recipe on how to make cake in a mug on its website. While a premade mix would have been nice (not to mention convenient) for Aldi shoppers, you shouldn't despair if you really want to try the dessert. There are ways of getting the cake, but it may require an additional stop during your daily routine.