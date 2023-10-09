The Aldi Cake-In-A-Mug Mix That Should Come To The US
Aldi has a lot of deals in the United States, but like other global chains, it also has certain products you can't find in the U.S. Unfortunately for U.S. Aldi shoppers who like cake on the go, you won't be able to find cake in a mug at any of your local locations.
We can thank a British TikToker for our instant wanderlust and FOMO. In a TikTok, shopper @stephcooksstuff shared all the latest deals at their local Aldi. Chief among them was a packet of microwave cake-in-a-mug mix. The flavor in question was cinnamon doughnut, which would probably go perfectly with your morning cup of coffee. Unfortunately for shoppers in the U.S., there doesn't seem to be any of this particular dessert on Aldi's shelves in America.
This becomes all the more peculiar when you learn Aldi U.S. has shared a recipe on how to make cake in a mug on its website. While a premade mix would have been nice (not to mention convenient) for Aldi shoppers, you shouldn't despair if you really want to try the dessert. There are ways of getting the cake, but it may require an additional stop during your daily routine.
How to get a cake in a mug
While American Aldi may not sell mug cakes at this time, its competition certainly has shoppers covered. If you want to purchase the item, then consider stopping by Walmart, which sells the Betty Crocker brand of the dessert mix. If you want options, you can also buy several brands of the dessert on Amazon. If you want to and have the time, it's even pretty easy to make the dessert from scratch, as Aldi already demonstrated. To make a miniature version of a chocolate cake recipe, all you need is some flour, baking powder, baking cocoa, and sugar to bring together a quick batter.
If you like your cake a little moist, then consider adding butter or oil to the mixture — this should keep things light and fluffy. However, if things are a bit too wet for your liking, or if the cake still hasn't fully formed, then consider cooking it longer. On the flip side, you want to be careful not to overcook your cake, as that will make it dry and brittle. If you're really in a fix for a simple cake recipe made in a mug, then you can always try making the dessert from a box cake mix, as well.