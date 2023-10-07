The 3-Ingredient Copycat Reese's Cups That Sent TikTok Into A Frenzy
There's no wrong way to eat a Reese's. With Halloween around the corner, it's safe to say most of us have been tempted by this candy on our grocery shopping trips, and their popularity can be explained by the fact that there's actually a scientific reason Reese's taste so good. A new TikTok trend has people making this candy at home using only three ingredients. Viral trends on TikTok are a dime a dozen, but the latest is just as delicious as it is simple to accomplish. Recipes — and videos — for homemade peanut butter cups with only three ingredients have taken off on the platform, inspiring hundreds of creators to try them out.
Though a huge part of the appeal is the simplicity of the recipe, each version has a slightly different technique. Some melt the chocolate in a microwave, some in a double boiler. Some use chocolate chips, some use chocolate melts. Some use muffin liners to get the signature ridged edges, and some use silicone muffin tins for convenience. Mostly the recipe is a waiting game, with the layers of melted chocolate and peanut butter mixed with powdered sugar needing to set between steps. But in about 15 minutes they should have set and be ready to eat.
TikTok is brimming with videos by creators making these peanut butter cups: Some say they're better than the original. As ever, the comments are full of useful suggestions for ways to switch up the recipe.
Homemade peanut butter cups take off on TikTok
Based on the comments, TikTok has reached two conclusions about this Reese's peanut butter cup recipe. The first takeaway is that they're delicious. "As soon as I saw this I went up in my kitchen and made them!! No joke the best recipe ever!!!" wrote one commenter on a post by @maddie.quinn. Another said they look like the original and taste like the real thing.
@maddie.quinn
3-ingredient homemade peanut butter cups! these are way too easy to make for my own good lol 🥴 #recipe #easyrecipes #nobakedessert #reeses
People also got creative in the comment section, riffing off of the peanut butter and chocolate combination to come up with alternatives. The creator said you can use dark, milk, or white chocolate. Someone suggested peanut butter and jelly. Others with peanut allergies or just an interest in experimentation suggested keeping the chocolate shell and replacing the peanut butter with caramel, jam, or Nutella. Some suggested adding salt or leaving out the sugar.
As with any viral trend, you'll find a lot of different variations on the recipe, with @chefbae added protein powder, chia seeds and stevia instead of sugar. One user, @thevulgarchef tweaked the recipe to absurd limits with chocolate beanut butter cups, featuring chocolate and baked beans, an idea most commenters decided should be illegal.