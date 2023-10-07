The 3-Ingredient Copycat Reese's Cups That Sent TikTok Into A Frenzy

There's no wrong way to eat a Reese's. With Halloween around the corner, it's safe to say most of us have been tempted by this candy on our grocery shopping trips, and their popularity can be explained by the fact that there's actually a scientific reason Reese's taste so good. A new TikTok trend has people making this candy at home using only three ingredients. Viral trends on TikTok are a dime a dozen, but the latest is just as delicious as it is simple to accomplish. Recipes — and videos — for homemade peanut butter cups with only three ingredients have taken off on the platform, inspiring hundreds of creators to try them out.

Though a huge part of the appeal is the simplicity of the recipe, each version has a slightly different technique. Some melt the chocolate in a microwave, some in a double boiler. Some use chocolate chips, some use chocolate melts. Some use muffin liners to get the signature ridged edges, and some use silicone muffin tins for convenience. Mostly the recipe is a waiting game, with the layers of melted chocolate and peanut butter mixed with powdered sugar needing to set between steps. But in about 15 minutes they should have set and be ready to eat.

TikTok is brimming with videos by creators making these peanut butter cups: Some say they're better than the original. As ever, the comments are full of useful suggestions for ways to switch up the recipe.