What's The Best Time To Grab Coffee At Starbucks?

Whether you're going to Starbucks for a quick caffeine fix or just to get out of the house, it's helpful to know which hours of the day are ideal for visiting your local store. Try to skip buying coffee on your way to work during the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays since it's brutal for everyone involved. Workers are often scrambling to pump out mobile orders, stay on top of the drive-thru line, and tend to their customers in the lobby, all of whom are on a strict time crunch. On top of that, these customers are more likely to order multiple drinks for coworkers or breakfast items that require time in the oven.

This creates longer wait times and can be a stressful way to start your morning. Arriving well before this rush at 5 a.m. or 6 a.m. may be inconvenient, but it's a great time to grab your coffee. Another busy time for Starbucks stores is weekday afternoons around 2 or 3 p.m. since this is when most students get out of school. To avoid the chaos, waiting until 4:30 or 5 p.m. on weekdays to grab your coffee is a better choice.