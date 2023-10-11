Yelp Reviews For Kitchen Nightmares' Bask 46 Are Unexpectedly Positive

After an almost decade-long hiatus, Gordon Ramsay's massively popular show "Kitchen Nightmares" has returned. In the previous seasons, we've seen some absolutely horrific restaurants complete with rotten food and pest infestations. In the newest season, viewers were introduced to the restaurant Bask 46. The restaurant had only been open for six months when the overwhelmed owners called Ramsay in for help. In the episode, the issues seemed to range from poor food quality to a disastrous owner-and-chef relationship. But, if you look at Yelp reviews for the New Jersey-based restaurant, you'll get a different and shockingly positive picture.

Currently, Bask 46 has a 4/5 star rating on the restaurant review website. It has a few negative reviews like most restaurants, but not many. Some reviewers even positively rated some items that Gordon Ramsay tried and detested, such as the cheesesteak egg rolls. Compared to the restaurant featured in the reboot's premiere, Bel Aire Diner, which has over 130 one-star reviews, Bask 46 comes off looking relatively successful.