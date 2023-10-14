Fast Food Pizza Fails We'd Never Order Again

Most of us don't order fast food for its health benefits, and fast food pizza is no different. We can also probably agree that fast food pizza does not compare to what you get from more authentic pizzerias, many of which have been around for the better part of a century. Still, convenience, price, location, and personal tastes all play into why fast food pizza chains are just about everywhere. Whatever your reasons for choosing fast food pizza are, some menu items at these places should simply be avoided.

Fast food chains are under continuous pressure to keep their brands relevant and in demand. One of the ways companies achieve this is by regularly introducing new, innovative menu options. It's not a terrible idea for pizza chains like Pizza Hut, Domino's, and others to feature choices that are blatantly unhealthy (it is fast food after all). But combining multiple junk foods that don't go together in order to make one ultra-processed, less-than-great-tasting menu item for the sake of being different has resulted in many flops. This list does not focus so much on nutrition information but instead hones in on why these foods simply don't work. Before you branch out and order that funky mashup of cuisines, take a look at our picks for the fast food pizza fails we'd never order again.