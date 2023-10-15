The Reason Starbucks Baristas Put The Syrup At The Bottom Of Your Cup

If you've ever ordered a drink at Starbucks and casually lingered in their lobby waiting for your latte to be made, you've likely observed some of the common tasks baristas perform while making orders. Typically, cups are arranged in an assembly line on the counter, organized according to their time-stamped tickets.

Baristas may appear to be excellent multitaskers because they not only have all the drink recipes memorized, but they also make drinks out of order: pulling espresso shots for some while simultaneously whipping cold foam for others. However, Starbucks actually has a policy that allows only two drinks to be worked on at once in order to maintain the quality of each beverage. Of course, this can frustrate impatient customers. One constant you may have noticed is that pumps of syrup always go at the bottom of the cups. Regardless of the drink being made, the syrup is added first, and there's actually science behind this.

According to a statement given to Mashed from a Starbucks representative, thinner syrups like vanilla or hazelnut and thicker sauces like white chocolate mocha and pumpkin are poured into the cups first so they can meld with the warm espresso shots. This is the standard method Starbucks employs, claiming it provides the best results in drinks because it allows the base ingredients to "infuse together before adding dairy or non-dairy milk to the beverage."