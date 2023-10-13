The Jochizza, TikTok's Viral Costco Sandwich, Is A Food Court Mashup
Are you ready to learn a new Costco food court hack? If so, then you'd better prepare yourself. The Jochizza is here, and it's basically the ultimate Costco food court delicacy — the Costco food court's final boss if you will. If you, like so many Costco shoppers, love the unique magic of the grocery chain's food court, then get ready to taste the entire menu in one single bite.
The ever-innovative minds of TikTok content creators have provided the world with yet another new way to revamp a fast food favorite. The Jochizza is a large sandwich that combines some of Costco's fan-favorite food court items. It's a combination of Costco's iconically delicious Chicken Bake, a hot dog, and a slice of pizza. If this sounds up your alley, then you're going to want to take notes before heading to your nearest Costco ASAP. Just make sure you have a very big appetite.
The art of constructing your own Jochizza
To make your Jochizza, you'll need to gather your fresh supplies at the Costco food court and find a table with plenty of room for your makeshift kitchen. The Costco Chicken Bake is essentially a long roll filled with chicken, bacon, cheese, and Caesar dressing; this will be your sandwich's bread. Slice the Chicken Bake open like a hot dog bun and place your hot dog (without its roll) inside. Then, remove the cheese from your slice of pizza, and place it on top of the hot dog.
@eatitkatie
This is the ultimate costco food court hack no one wants you to know about 🌭🍕🤪 ib: @El Arturito 🇲🇽
Once you've assembled this unlikely trio of foods, you can finally dress it to your liking, as you would with a typical hot dog. Content creator @eatitkatie added diced onions, ketchup, mustard, and relish. They also cut the sandwich in half, which seems like a necessity considering the Jochizza's sheer size.
The Chicken Bake makes this a treat you can only enjoy in the Costco food court, but it does open up a world of possibilities elsewhere if the idea of pizza cheese on a hotdog has piqued your interest. In any event, just be sure you've got an empty stomach the next time you're going grocery shopping at Costco since this is basically three meals in one.