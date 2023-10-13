The Jochizza, TikTok's Viral Costco Sandwich, Is A Food Court Mashup

To make your Jochizza, you'll need to gather your fresh supplies at the Costco food court and find a table with plenty of room for your makeshift kitchen. The Costco Chicken Bake is essentially a long roll filled with chicken, bacon, cheese, and Caesar dressing; this will be your sandwich's bread. Slice the Chicken Bake open like a hot dog bun and place your hot dog (without its roll) inside. Then, remove the cheese from your slice of pizza, and place it on top of the hot dog.

@eatitkatie This is the ultimate costco food court hack no one wants you to know about 🌭🍕🤪 ib: @El Arturito 🇲🇽 ♬ Paint The Town Red (Instrumental) – Doja Cat

Once you've assembled this unlikely trio of foods, you can finally dress it to your liking, as you would with a typical hot dog. Content creator @eatitkatie added diced onions, ketchup, mustard, and relish. They also cut the sandwich in half, which seems like a necessity considering the Jochizza's sheer size.

The Chicken Bake makes this a treat you can only enjoy in the Costco food court, but it does open up a world of possibilities elsewhere if the idea of pizza cheese on a hotdog has piqued your interest. In any event, just be sure you've got an empty stomach the next time you're going grocery shopping at Costco since this is basically three meals in one.