The Rise, Fall, And Resurgence Of Jack In The Box

More than six decades old at this point, Jack in the Box has survived a tumultuous and competitive fast-food landscape that it helped create. Emerging from a small San Diego drive-in chain in the 1940s, Jack in the Box evolved into one of the most visible and lucrative of the fast-food brands. Much of that growth can be attributed to innovation. Never an institution to rest on its laurels, Jack in the Box seems to always be changing something, whether it's adopting new technology, trying out a quirky advertising campaign, or developing its menu to include a wider variety of offerings than its competitors. The chain is just about the only place where on-the-go diners can order tacos, egg rolls, and churros to accompany their burgers, fries, and shakes.

On the other hand, Jack in the Box's willingness to try almost anything in terms of menu items, streamlining practices, business concepts, and marketing ideas, has also led to major missteps, unmitigated disaster, and full-on tragedy. Here's the full story of Jack in the Box — the highs, the lows, and every novel chapter in between.