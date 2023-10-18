Store-Bought Chicken Sandwiches Ranked Worst To Best

Lean Cuisine's Chicken Club, sold at Target and other retailers, caught our eye for being a bit outside of the norm when compared to other types of chicken sandwiches you typically see at retailers. This frozen store-bought chicken sandwich comes with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, bacon, and grilled chicken. It is then topped off with creamy ranch and nestled on toasted white bread for a (seemingly) uniquely flavorful experience we don't see much often in grocery stores.

So, how did this one actually perform? Let's just say we wouldn't recommend it. Reviews are scathing, with patrons declaring that the sandwiches have been changed since times past and no longer resemble the delectable little clubs they once were. They are now hardly tolerable with watery meat slathered in wet tomatoes, unappetizing pieces of bacon, and odd little gray pieces of chicken.

Though the sandwich is cheap, at a little less than $4 a box at the time of publication, it sounds like you ought to go ahead and save your money on this one. The ingredients used to make the sandwich sound promising, but in the end, you'll only end up with an off-putting disgraceful mess when all is said and done. Consider yourself warned.