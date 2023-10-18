Costco's Thanksgiving Dinner Feast Has Arrived, But You Have To Act Fast

You've probably heard of Sunday scaries, but what about Thanksgiving scaries? Okay, you probably haven't actually heard of those because we just made them up, but we're willing to bet you know exactly what we're talking about. Thanksgiving scaries are those feelings of stress, anxiety, and nervousness that many of us start feeling days and even weeks before the holiday.

People experience these feelings for a number of reasons, but they're most commonly felt amongst those who bravely offer to host friends and family for the annual feast. This, of course, means cooking and cleaning for days on end, which, according to a 2022 survey conducted by TODAY, are two of the biggest stressors surrounding Turkey Day.

Following all of the tips for a low-stress Thanksgiving might help quell some of those anxieties. However, if you really want to ditch those feelings of dread, passing off the job of preparing the entire T-day meal could be your best bet, and this year, Costco members can turn to the big box retailer for exactly that. The beloved grocer is offering cardholders the chance to have an entire Thanksgiving dinner featuring the traditional Thanksgiving turkey, side dishes, and desserts delivered directly to their doors this year –- though there is a bit of a catch. Those hoping to dine on Costco's $199.99 Fortune Gourmet Thanksgiving Dinner will need to head to the warehouse's website and place their orders by November 5 to ensure delivery between November 8 and 17.