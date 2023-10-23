TikTok's Hardware Hack For Opening Wine Is Giving Us College Flashbacks

If you're lucky, you've never had that horrible moment of realization when all you're craving is a glass of wine, but you open your cabinet and find it's lacking the one thing you need — a bottle opener or corkscrew. Adults who drink wine every day — or at least regularly — probably don't have this problem, but if you were among the many college students who smuggled alcohol into their dorms, you might not have always remembered that getting to the wine means getting through the cork.

Fortunately, one user on TikTok has the perfect hardware hack for opening your wine bottle and putting those college flashbacks to bed — all you need is a screw, a screwdriver, and a hammer. This hack from user @flvshysoundz involves twisting the screw into the cork and then using the pronged end of the hammer to pry the cork out using the screw as leverage. The video's comment section is singing the hack's praises and sharing how well it worked when they tried it out themselves, so you're clearly not alone if you've ever found yourself frantically searching for a way to open your wine.