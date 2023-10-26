The 2 Best Buns To Use For Your Copycat McDonald's McRib

The McDonald's McRib has bid its cult-like following adieu on more than a few occasions, each time embarking on a farewell tour only to return the following year. With the threat of losing this fan-favorite sandwich forever looming on the horizon, Mashed Recipe Developer Lindsay D. Mattison engineered a Copycat McDonald's McRib recipe that rivals the original.

While the saucy riblet portion of this sandwich is the main character, its supporting cast is equally important — particularly the bun that holds it all together. Mattison asserts that two bread brands possess the qualities needed to match the original McRib bun. Sara Lee Center Split Deli Rolls and Francisco International French Sandwich Rolls were the best options on the market because of their shape and sturdiness.

Getting the bun right is the easiest part of this recipe, which otherwise requires a bit of elbow grease. Even though the McDonald's McRib doesn't actually contain that much rib meat, the meat that does go into the sandwich is molded into the shape of a rib rack. Mattison's recipe follows a similar strategy, and from start to finish, the sandwich should take just under an hour to come together.