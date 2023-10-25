Aldi's Fall-Inspired Mocktail Adds Apple Chips To The Party

If you're searching for a mocktail that's both refreshing and perfect for the holiday season, then you've come to the right place — if you're at Aldi right now, that is. On October 24, the supermarket chain posted a video recipe to its Instagram account, and it's not just unique and easy to make — it's also clearly delicious. This is definitely one of the underrated holiday mocktails you should be drinking this season, and all thanks to one surprising addition: apple chips.

Even if you're not usually a mocktail drinker, this refreshing beverage comprised of Martinelli's Sparkling Apple cider, caramel apple sparkling cider, and a decadently sweet and festive rim might just change your mind. This is a refreshing yet dessert-like treat for kids and adults alike. Plus, there are plenty of ways to customize this mocktail so it fits your tastes perfectly. You can even spike it if you'd like to transform it into a nightcap for a holiday party (or even Thanksgiving dinner).