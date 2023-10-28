How Serious Is Dairy Queen's Blizzard Upside-Down Policy?

If you can't decide between ice cream and a milkshake, there is a solution — the Dairy Queen Blizzard. This frozen cup of soft serve with various mixins is made of 5% butterfat. This gives Dairy Queen's soft serve an airy quality and makes it weigh less than regular ice cream.

In 2015, Dairy Queen showcased these characteristics with a Blizzard promotion that turned the frozen treat on its head. Employees were instructed to serve Blizzards upside down, or they were free. They were able to do this because of the weight, texture, and composition of the Blizzard. While this rule only applied to participating locations, many stores adopted the policy permanently. If you're looking to test it out, you'll have to check out your local Dairy Queen to see if they'll play along.

This all got started with DQ franchise owner Samuel Temperato. He was inspired by an ice cream shop owner in Chippewa, Wisconsin, who told a customer wanting an extra thick shake that it would be on the house if it stayed in the cup when flipped upside down. The shake stood up to the test, and Temperato brought Blizzards to the menu in 1985. Today, they're a DQ staple.