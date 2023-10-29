How Much Caffeine Is In Scooter's Coffee SCOOOT! Energy Drinks?

There is a growing trend of coffee chains offering an alternative form of caffeine through energy drinks and those who don't love coffee or tea are celebrating. It makes sense from a marketing standpoint as well, since energy drinks are part of a multi-billion-dollar industry that's only expected to grow in the coming years. By creating and offering your own brand of energy drinks as a coffee chain, customers can add one to their morning coffee orders or come back for an afternoon pick-me-up.

Scooter's Coffee is capitalizing on this shift with the introduction of its own SCOOOT! Energy drinks. While the coffee chain's energy beverages aren't sold as a retail item just yet, the cans are used in their custom drink blends. Scooter's Coffee had previously used Red Bull as its caffeinated mixer, but it now has SCOOOT! Energy as the "exclusive ingredient" in infusion drinks and vertigo smoothies. Since the chain no longer sells Red Bull, customers must turn to SCOOOT! Energy, which claims to have a crisp, tropical flavor.

Scooter's Coffee doesn't list the specific caffeine content of the energy drinks on its website but they do say that "you'll get the same jolt of energy" that their Red Bull products provided. The previous Red Bull infusions at Scooter's used the tropical flavor for its sour candy and blue raspberry drinks. An 8.4 oz can of The Yellow Edition Tropical Red Bull contains 80mg of caffeine, which likely means SCOOOT! Energy drinks could contain a similar amount.