51% Of Fans Think This Halloween Candy Is Superior, Per A Mashed Poll
There are plenty of reasons why people love autumn. Maybe it's the cool sweater weather or the picturesque scenery with multicolored leaves. But for many, the biggest reason to love fall is Halloween. Whether it's the delight of dressing up in a costume, visiting haunted houses and pumpkin patches, or decorating your house with Jack-o'lanterns and bats, the spooky holiday is a favorite for kids and adults alike. Most kids would probably say the candy is the best part by far, and many adults may secretly say the same — at least, when it comes to Reese's Cups.
In a Mashed YouTube poll, 51% of respondents voted for Reese's Cups as their favorite Halloween candy. Second place was Twix with 17%, third place was M&M's with 14%, and Butterfingers came in fourth with 12%. Skittles got the least amount of love, coming in last at 6%.
The comments were filled with mixed reactions. "Chocolate and peanut butter are the ultimate combination," wrote one obvious Reese's fan. "I am blown away by the current results ... REESE'S?! I thought it would be M&M's or Skittles. I hate Reese's and Butterfingers," responded another. The fact is, many people automatically associate Reese's with Halloween, as the peanut butter cups often come out on top as America's favorite Halloween candy.
Kids also prefer the peanut butter cups
Many people expressed surprise that another American favorite, Snickers, wasn't included on the list. "No Snickers on the list is like asking 'what's your favorite breakfast meat' and not listing bacon," one disappointed commenter said. "Actually it's Snickers for me, but you didn't list Snickers as a choice. Why not? Snickers would have won hands down," said another.
Since Halloween candy is meant to be for kids, not necessarily yourself, it's important to remember that kids prefer peanut butter cups, too. In a 2021 YouGov poll for kids between the ages of eight and 14, a whole 75.9% voted for Reese's, and Snickers didn't even break the top 10.
Wisely, Reese's has fully embraced its identity as a Halloween candy. This year, Reese's is offering a huge array of Halloween-themed products to buy, including white creme peanut butter ghosts and pumpkins; milk chocolate bats, skeletons, and pumpkins; and even "Franken-Cups," which are milk chocolate and green-colored creme peanut butter cups. But really, ordinary peanut butter cups are all you need to make the kids happy when they come trick-or-treating, and this year, the brand even offers a plant-based option.