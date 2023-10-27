51% Of Fans Think This Halloween Candy Is Superior, Per A Mashed Poll

There are plenty of reasons why people love autumn. Maybe it's the cool sweater weather or the picturesque scenery with multicolored leaves. But for many, the biggest reason to love fall is Halloween. Whether it's the delight of dressing up in a costume, visiting haunted houses and pumpkin patches, or decorating your house with Jack-o'lanterns and bats, the spooky holiday is a favorite for kids and adults alike. Most kids would probably say the candy is the best part by far, and many adults may secretly say the same — at least, when it comes to Reese's Cups.

In a Mashed YouTube poll, 51% of respondents voted for Reese's Cups as their favorite Halloween candy. Second place was Twix with 17%, third place was M&M's with 14%, and Butterfingers came in fourth with 12%. Skittles got the least amount of love, coming in last at 6%.

The comments were filled with mixed reactions. "Chocolate and peanut butter are the ultimate combination," wrote one obvious Reese's fan. "I am blown away by the current results ... REESE'S?! I thought it would be M&M's or Skittles. I hate Reese's and Butterfingers," responded another. The fact is, many people automatically associate Reese's with Halloween, as the peanut butter cups often come out on top as America's favorite Halloween candy.