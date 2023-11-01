Starbucks Adds New Gingerbread Oatmilk Drink And 5 Cup Designs To Holiday Menu
Though the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte may be on its way out for the year, the coffee chain's menu will offer new holiday items in its wake. Starting November 2, fans can once again get their hands on an Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, or Peppermint Mocha, but they can also try the brand-new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.
According to a Starbucks press release, the new drink includes oat milk and black tea, as well as all the warm spices you probably already associate with gingerbread and the holiday season. The Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai will be available in both hot and iced forms, so you can choose to either cool down or warm up, depending on your preference.
Customers will also be able to order drinks in any of Starbucks' five new holiday cup designs — a modern plaid, Peppermint Mocha-inspired swirls, a stack of ribbon spools, festive baubles, and a sparkly cold cup.
The holiday season at Starbucks can get heated
The holiday season can bring out both the best and worst in people. For instance, some Gingerbread Latte fans took the news of the drink's 2019 discontinuation as a personal affront, demanding that the chain bring the beverage back. Though employees tried to explain that they only have room for so many different drink ingredients at a time, customers want what they want. The new drink isn't an exact match for the original, but it should help soothe fans who miss their gingerbread lattes.
Likewise, Starbucks has run into trouble with its holiday cups in the past, regardless of the design. In 2015, for instance, the chain debuted its plain red cups in the name of holiday inclusivity, only to be accused of discriminating against those who celebrate Christmas. Just two years later, Starbucks' "Give Good" cups enraged customers who interpreted the design as including an LGBTQ+ couple holding hands. No matter which way you cut it, Starbucks can't make everyone happy, but it can hopefully still make someone happy with its updated Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai and five new cup designs.