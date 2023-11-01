Starbucks Adds New Gingerbread Oatmilk Drink And 5 Cup Designs To Holiday Menu

Though the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte may be on its way out for the year, the coffee chain's menu will offer new holiday items in its wake. Starting November 2, fans can once again get their hands on an Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, or Peppermint Mocha, but they can also try the brand-new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai.

According to a Starbucks press release, the new drink includes oat milk and black tea, as well as all the warm spices you probably already associate with gingerbread and the holiday season. The Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai will be available in both hot and iced forms, so you can choose to either cool down or warm up, depending on your preference.

Customers will also be able to order drinks in any of Starbucks' five new holiday cup designs — a modern plaid, Peppermint Mocha-inspired swirls, a stack of ribbon spools, festive baubles, and a sparkly cold cup.