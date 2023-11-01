Shake Shack Boldly Adds 'Trolls Hair' To A Fan Favorite Holiday Drink

Three years after "Trolls World Tour" premiered, followers of Poppy, Branch, and the rest of the "Trolls" gang are counting down the days until "Trolls Band Together" is released in theaters. The colorful, singing creatures can seemingly also count Shake Shack as a fan, as the fast food chain announced the arrival of new, limited-time shakes inspired by the lovable characters at a press event.

The showstopper is Poppy's Sugar Cookie Shake, priced at $7.49. Made with sugar cookie frozen custard and cookie dough popping candy, it's topped with pink and blue cotton candy "Troll's hair" piled on top of its whipped cream. According to a Mashed employee who attended the event, the popping candy is coated in a cookie-flavored fudge.

Branch's Chocolate Peppermint Shake is mint fudge mixed with vanilla and chocolate frozen custard. It's then finished with whipped cream and mint candy crunch. Viva's Cinnamon Roll Shake is cinnamon roll frozen custard with gold, cinnamon roll-flavored frosting. Atop the whipped cream is a sprinkle of gold confetti. Both shakes start at $7.29. In addition to the regular shake size, all three shakes will also be available in mini, 8-ounce sizes.

For those who live in the Los Angeles area, the West Hollywood Shack will have an added "Trolls" theme in-store. Diners can listen to music from the new film, take part in giveaways, and enjoy the "Trolls" characters hanging out on the restaurant's rooftop.