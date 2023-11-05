Smoking Your Chicken Thighs Is An Automatic Flavor Booster

When cooking meat, sometimes the expression "go big or go home" applies. That's certainly the case for Petar Marshall's Smoked Chicken Thighs Recipe. He engineered this recipe for people who have access to a Traeger Pellet Grill or a smoker, which improves upon regular grilled chicken by giving the meat a flavorful dimension.

Smokers cook meat at a low temperature for several hours, allowing the collagen to break down and providing tenderness. Smoked meats often fall off the bone because they've been cooked in this way. However, this method also has the potential to dry out your meat. To combat this, Marshall formulated a marinade to bathe the chicken in overnight. The marinade helps the chicken retain moisture during the smoking process.

Historically, people smoked meats to give them a longer shelf life and prevent bacteria from proliferating on the surface. Today, we know that there are many other benefits to smoking meat, including the signature flavor that the wood chips impart.

Unlike many smoking projects, you won't need to set aside an entire day to make this recipe from start to finish. If you use a device like a Traeger, you'll be done in two hours.