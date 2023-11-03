The Reason You Should Never Put Hard Cheese In A Blender

Unfortunately, if all you have is a blender, hard cheeses will have to be prepped by hand. Among the common mistakes that people make with knives is assuming a sharp chef's knife will suffice in this case. That won't work because hard cheeses do not slice. They crumble. To chip away hard cheese, it's best to use a grana knife. This tear-shaped tool lets you safely dig in and break away the cheese.

Another way to prepare hard cheeses by hand is to use a grater. A cheese grater, as you probably know, is a rasp that you use to shred or grate cheese. While protecting your hand, simply drag the block of cheese back and forth across the grate.

If, however, you have a food processor, that might be the best way to go. It is quick and efficient. Unlike a blender, you can use it on hard, dry foods, such as cheese without fear of damaging the appliance. Just make sure you select the proper blade for the task and you're good to go.