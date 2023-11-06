No, Taco Bell Doesn't Exist In Mexico

The first time Taco Bell tried to open in Mexico City, it started small with a street cart inside of a KFC, which was owned by PepsiCo, as was Taco Bell. Its menu was different than American Taco Bell menus, and it tried to offer more traditional Mexican food. But the attempt was met with contempt. Better, cheaper versions of the same food could be found nearby. Taco Bell opened more locations in the country, all of which closed within two years.

When it tried again 15 years later, opening up adjacent to Dairy Queen in Monterrey, its strategy was different. Instead of pretending to be an authentic taqueria, Taco Bell pivoted. Execs thought that standing out from the cultural landscape by admitting to selling American cuisine, even adding french fries to its menu, would make the chain successful. Its motto was es otra cosa, which translates to "it's something else." But whatever it was, Mexicans weren't buying it.

Customers were unfamiliar with popular Taco Bell menu items from the U.S. — crunchy tacos don't really exist there — leading the chain to rename the dishes. The food wasn't what they were used to because it was made with frozen American ground beef. Taco Bell planned to open 300 locations in Mexico, but that never occurred. Stores shuttered for many of the same reasons they failed the first time. Since then, Taco Bell has taken the hint and forayed into other countries instead.