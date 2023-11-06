Cold-Cheese Pizza: The Cool New York Take On 'Za

While there are certain things you should know before eating leftover pizza, like if it's still good, grabbing a cold slice from the fridge is a delicious if slightly polarizing way to eat old 'za. However, it's actually not the only method of enjoying cold cheese pizza. Popular pizza toppings include various meats, veggies, and even pineapple. Sprinkling some grated parmesan cheese onto a slice is usually the extent of the cheese that's added to an already-cooked pie. That is unless you have visited Tino's Pizza in Oneonta, New York where a handful of cold, shredded mozzarella is commonly thrown on top of cooked pizza.

The phenomenon of fresh cold-cheese pizza started in this New York college town nearly four decades ago when a regular slice of hot cheese pizza was immediately topped with a large mound of cold cheese in order to cool the slice down for the hungry customers.

According to Inside Hook, this method was born out of necessity because the hot pizzas were selling so fast and customers didn't want to wait for them to cool. This led restaurant owner Tino Garufi's father to make the split-second decision that revolutionized their pizza. "My father, I guess, decided to throw some cold mozzarella on top of a slice, and then all of a sudden...it just took off," Garufi said.