Dr Pepper Is The Secret Ingredient To Give Smoked Chicken A Sweet Kick Of Flavor

Chicken may not generally excite your senses when you hear that it's what's for dinner. In fact, many people consider chicken to be dry and boring. However, if you have a smoker and a can of Dr Pepper, you're just a few hours away from chicken like you've never tasted before.

Dr Pepper will give you a whole new lease on chicken. It enhances the quality of your meat, (and that goes for turkey, pork, or any other meat). Dr Pepper is also the classic soda that Andrew Zimmern brines his turkey legs in because it infuses his meat with a sweet flavor and further tenderizes it. Soda will similarly tenderize your chicken as a marinade because it contains acid, which can break down chewy fibers. Dr Pepper has a pH of 2.9, which is almost as acidic as lemon and vinegar, which have a pH of 2.

Soda also enlivens a glaze or sauce for your chicken. The signature sweetness of Dr Pepper pairs beautifully with other smokey and spicy ingredients. It's sometimes featured in BBQ sauce, too, which will further intensify the flavor of your chicken.