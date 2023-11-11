The McDonald's McNugget Dunker Toy That Didn't Need To Exist

Few childhood sensations were more exciting than breaking open the top of your McDonald's Happy Meal and digging past your cheeseburger and fries to see which toy was included with your meal. Even so, you may recall Mickey D's handing out a handful of strange goodies over the years; remember when toothbrushes were the special prize in 1989? Or how about when the chain handed out Ronald McDonald glove puppets that were equal parts hilarious and terrifying?

In 2017, the Golden Arches handed out another gadget that, to this day, still has a few people scratching their heads, though it wasn't a Happy Meal toy geared specifically toward children. That year, in celebration of McDonald's partnership with UberEATS, the restaurant rolled out a merch line known as the McDelivery collection on Global McDelivery Day. This collection included the McDonald's McNugget dunker, which did precisely what it said on the tin.

Customers needed only to load up the chamber on top of the red-and-yellow gizmo with a piece of chicken and place their McDonald's dipping sauce of choice in the allocated spot underneath. Then, when they were ready for a bite, they would simply pull out a trap door from beneath the nugget, sending it directly into the sauce below.