15 Vietnamese Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Vietnamese cuisine is not as well known in the West as other Asian cuisines such as Chinese, Indian, and Japanese. And that's a shame because there are tons of unique flavors, textures, and colors that people are missing out on! Vietnamese cooking uses what is known as the Xu Wing and Mahābhūta principles, meaning each dish attempts to create a balance between the five fundamental tasting experiences of sweet, tart, salty, bitter, and spicy.

Even within Vietnam, there is regional variance, most notably between the north, south, and central regions. In addition, parts of southern Vietnam were under colonial rule by the French, including what is now Vietnam's largest municipality Ho Chi Minh City (also known as Saigon), during the 19th and 20th centuries. This left indelible marks on the country's foodscape. If you aren't intrigued yet, perhaps one of the 15 classic Vietnamese dishes detailed below, which range from soup through dessert, will entice your palate. Chúc ngon miệng! (That's Vietnamese for bon appétit.)