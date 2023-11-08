Hot Ones Collabs With Panda Express To Give The Chain Its Spiciest Item Yet

Panda Express is turning up the heat. The American Chinese restaurant chain just released a spicy dish developed in collaboration with the YouTube talk show "Hot Ones." The new Blazing Bourbon Chicken incorporates the show's Last Dab Apollo hot sauce and will be available until January 2. This dish is designed to capture the spirit of the show, which hosts celebrity guests who attempt to answer interview questions as they eat chicken wings that get increasingly hotter.

Panda Express is just the latest food brand to work with "Hot Ones" on a culinary endeavor. Hot Pockets announced a joint effort with the online show to create new, spicier varieties of its frozen products earlier this year. And in 2022, Shake Shack released four menu items created in conjunction with "Hot Ones."

The new Panda Express menu item, a spin on classic Southern cuisine, is sold at 50 of its more than 2,300 locations nationwide. The chain also warns that this will be their spiciest ever dish.