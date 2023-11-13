Grocery Store Chocolate-Covered Pretzels Ranked Worst To Best

Chocolate-covered pretzels are a festive treat often enjoyed around the holidays. But let's be real: Most of us venture to enjoy them whenever the heck we please. These days, there are so many flavored pretzel options available that it can sometimes get overwhelming to distinguish between which brands, flavors, and price points make each worth the buy.

Hungrily prowling through the aisles of several local markets, I was surprised at the many pretzel brands available and the many flavors offered. I visited the likes of Target, Walmart, Walgreens, and more to score as many brands as possible to stuff my mouth with. In this post, I am sharing my unadulterated opinion on which chocolate-covered pretzels are worth your bite and which fall flat based on price, flavor, texture (and more!).

So, if you're ready, let's dive into the sweet and salty details as we rank grocery store chocolate-covered pretzels from worst to best.