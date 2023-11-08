Why Pizza Hut In Hong Kong Is Serving Snake Pizza

There are certain unusual meats you need to try before you die, and Pizza Hut in Hong Kong is taking steps to help you knock at least one of them off your list. According to CNN, the restaurant released its newest pizza: a combination of shredded snake meat, black mushrooms, and Chinese dried ham. "Paired with cheese and diced chicken, the snake meat becomes richer in taste," a statement released by the franchise read, along with the suggestion that snake meat is nourishing and can boost blood circulation.

For those who live in southern China and Hong Kong, it's not uncommon at all for people to consume snake meat, whether in the popular snake stew dish that was the inspiration for this pizza or on its own. In Vietnam, Thailand, and sections of Southeast Asia, snakes are farmed specifically for their meat. The high collagen in snake meat is believed to help with joint flexibility and to make your immune system stronger. Nutritionally, snake meat is full of essential amino acids and protein.

For more than 100 years, snake stew has been used to reap all the medicinal benefits of snake meat. By using the same ingredients for a pizza, Hong Kong's Pizza Hut is trying to appeal to lingering affection for the once-popular dish, as well as to bring it into the modern world and acquaint more people with it.