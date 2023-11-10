45% Of Mashed Fans Think One Cracker Barrel Side Is Superior To The Rest

Everyone has their own opinion on the best things to order at Cracker Barrel. The popular chain restaurant provides a unique combination of shopping at a country store alongside enjoying homestyle food. Side dishes are a vital part of this experience and, in the minds of Mashed fans, one side is far ahead of the rest. On November 3, Mashed published a poll on YouTube asking readers to choose their favorite among five Cracker Barrel side dishes. Unsurprisingly, folks were enthusiastic about the best foods at the iconic chain. A whopping 17,000 votes poured in over just a week, and the results are officially tallied.

While people's love of Cracker Barrel may have been expected, it wasn't quite so expected that nearly half of the voters have the same favorite side dish. Of those polled, 45% think the chain's hashbrown casserole is the GOAT when it comes to rounding out your Cracker Barrel meal. While the poll didn't differentiate between Cracker Barrel's original hashbrown casserole and its loaded hashbrown casserole, both are classic side dishes at the chain, with plenty of Cracker Barrel fans even searching for the key to recreate the casserole at home. Even so, nothing quite lives up to digging into this dish at the restaurant, and it seems that Mashed readers agree.