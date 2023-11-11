Why Pay Extra For Chipotle's Guac When You Can Make A Copycat?

If you've heard it once, you've heard it a million times: "Guac is extra." Many people think the charge is worth it, though, at least those who consider Chipotle's guacamole the crème de la crème of smashed avocados. The Mexican-inspired chain tacks on an extra $2.65 to add a blob of the sacred stuff to your bowl or burrito, but if you're going to make the trek through the assembly line, you might as well order it.

If you're only eating guacamole when you go to Chipotle, though, you're seriously missing out. Susan Olayinka, a recipe developer for Mashed, engineered a copycat Chipotle guacamole that you can make at home and stash in your fridge to munch on all week — no upcharge.

Fortunately, Chipotle hasn't been gatekeeping its guacamole recipe. In 2020, the fast casual chain dropped a demo of how to make the stuff on Instagram. Olayinka's version, however, is one of the best Chipotle copycat recipes out there, as it features a few tweaks to the original version. It gets tang from two types of citrus juice, while Chipotle's contains only lime. Olayinka also leaves out the jalapeño that Chipotle includes, mellowing out the flavor. Another beautiful aspect of this copycat recipe is its simplicity — you can whip it up in just five minutes.