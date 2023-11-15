Taco Bell Breakfast Tots Review: A Tasty Start To The Day

We love potato tots. Serve us those bite-sized nuggets of grated potatoes with anything, and there's a good chance we'll love it. That said, Taco Bell was halfway to scoring a perfect ten on the taste test before we even dug in.

We were excitedly busting at the seams to try the new Breakfast Tots. What could be better than hot, crispy potato tots, soft scrambled eggs, savory meat, and melty cheese? As it turns out, not much. The golden tots were just like we hoped they'd be — crackly on the outside with a hot, creamy potato center. The scrambled eggs were soft and much fluffier than we expected (a good thing). The blend of mozzarella, pepper Jack, and Cheddar cheese was gooey and tasty, while the crispy bacon bits were evenly scattered over the top for salty, savory notes.

The culinary experts at Taco Bell's Innovation Kitchen recommended we try the Breakfast Tots with their Breakfast Salsa, so we ripped the bright yellow packet open and drizzled some on top — we're glad we did. The fiery tomato- and vinegar-based sauce tied all the components together, and the added heat complemented all the flavors without being too spicy. Our verdict? We should eat potato tots for breakfast more often, and Taco Bell's new Breakfast Tots are a delicious way to do that. Más, por favor!