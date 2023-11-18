How Celebrity Chefs Solve Common Thanksgiving Turkey Conundrums

If you're anything like us, confidently taking on Thanksgiving dinner can be stressful, especially with so many conflicting sources of information available. From well-meaning family and friends to the internet, most of us are bombarded with Thanksgiving tips and tricks — but which methods are actually best?

We've been there, and we get it. Thankfully, we've been able to track down advice from the most reputable celebrity chefs to begin unlocking the code to the ever-so-confusing (and often intimidating) world that is Thanksgiving dinner. From age-old questions to new-school techniques, we've done our best to round up the answers to all the burning questions most of us have when it comes to how to achieve a turkey-day masterpiece — effortlessly.

Ready to learn more? If so, stay tuned. We've got a whirlwind of expert advice headed your way from some of the biggest names in the food industry. Just know that these culinary geniuses don't always agree; it'll be up to you to decipher who you're willing to trust in some cases. Let's dig in!