Why Kwanzaa Feasts Draw On So Many Different Cuisines To Set The Table

Kwanzaa is observed from December 26 to January 1, culminating in feasting and gift-giving. Focused on cultural values and principles, it is a time for African Americans and members of the Black African diaspora to celebrate their heritage and reinforce family and community bonds. While it isn't a religious holiday, it does occur around the same time as Christmas and Hanukkah. Like any good winter holiday, Kwanzaa is all about food. However, Kwanzaa doesn't subscribe to any one menu or cuisine.

Because the African diaspora spans so many nations, cultures, and cuisines, the menu isn't to any one heritage. While Kwanzaa was established in 1966 to unite African Americans specifically, we know that due to the slave trade, the diaspora spans many nations. Soul food from America's South is a common part of a Kwanzaa feast, but so are dishes from West, South, and East Africa, as well as Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latinx nations. Food is of particular significance to the holiday because, as cookbook author, journalist, and recipient of the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award, Jessica B. Harris says, "Your history is on the plate. Food is identity" (via James Beard Foundation). While there are no hard rules for what to serve, here are a few of the dishes you may find at a Kwanzaa feast.