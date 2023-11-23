New England's Chow Mein Sandwich Puts A Different Spin On Chinese Food

If there's one dish that truly represents cultural fusion, it's the chow mein sandwich. This Chinese-American meal, invented in Fall River, Massachusetts, takes chow mein, a traditional Chinese fried noodle dish, and sandwiches it in the middle of a hamburger bun.

19th-century Fall River created the perfect backdrop for this sandwich to blow up. The town was a mainstay of the textile industry in the 1800s and home to many factory workers from Europe and Canada. As more factories opened, Chinese restaurants were also cropping up, opened by immigrants who had previously arrived in New England. Chinese restaurant owners piled fried noodles, pork, vegetables, and gravy on a hamburger bun to make their food more familiar and appealing to European factory workers, thus combining a classic Chinese dish with the American sandwich concept.

Factory workers grew to love chow mein sandwiches because they were filling and inexpensive. At that time, it cost only five cents for a plate full of noodles spilling out of a bun; the sandwich often came with soda and French fries. Today, people still journey to Fall River to sample this marriage of cultures.