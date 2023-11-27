Canned Roast Beef Ranked From Worst To Best
Roast beef is a classic British dish that has remained a popular meal worldwide since it first gained popularity at the end of the 15th century. But because roast beef typically takes hours to make from scratch, most of today's beef eaters enjoy it as a premade dish. However, it doesn't have to come from the deli counter.
Fans of this classic comfort meal can also enjoy shelf-stable canned roast beef at their convenience. Not only does this help with timing the doneness of the various dishes you're serving with your classic Sunday roast, but it also makes it easy to quickly add that rich and robust beef flavor to a sandwich, quesadilla, or soup. But can canned roast beef possibly compare to the real deal?
Surprisingly, canned roast beef can indeed get quite close to the flavor and texture of a homecooked beef roast. However, that is not to say that all brands of canned roast beef are equally high in quality. In order to discover the best options available, we tried the most popular brands and ranked them for flavor, tenderness, and juiciness. We also evaluated them for value based on our purchase price at Walmart as of November 2023. We ended up with a ranking of six canned roast beef products on the market. Next time you are craving tender roast beef, skip the deli cold cuts and try one of our top picks.
6. CPG Roast Beef-Style unMEAT
If it wasn't apparent from the name, Roast Beef-Style unMEAT is not technically roast beef. However, roast beef enthusiasts still have the option to enjoy this flavored soy and wheat product as an inexpensive ($3.78 for 12.7 ounces) plant-based alternative to regular roast beef. We're not sure why they would though, as Roast Beef-Style unMEAT is not good at all.
Calling this unMEAT product roast beef-inspired is being generous. As is common with inexpensive imitation meats, the flavor profile is only a rough approximation of the real deal. In this case, it's achieved with a blend of salt, onion, white pepper, tomato, paprika, and yeast extract. The flavor is ultimately off-putting with a weird fake smoke smell that lingers well past its welcome.
The Roast Beef-Style unMEAT scores a little better in the texture department, although it still falls short of the target. We like that the protein is firm yet chewy and that the gravy is thicker than other kinds of canned beef we tried. That said, the gravy is cornstarch-based and doesn't deliver the same fatty richness as real meat gravy. Although the texture is the most appetizing element of this food, it doesn't redeem the terrible flavor.
Considering that Roast Beef-Style unMEAT had a steeper hill to climb than traditional canned roast beef, it is forgivable to find it ranked last. Dedicated vegetarians may still appreciate its existence, but omnivores should steer clear. Next Meatless Monday, just make a salad.
5. Great Value Roast Beef In Broth
Everything about Great Value Roast Beef In Broth would indicate that it is the lowest-quality option of the bunch, from its price to its name to where we bought it. So it's no surprise that Walmart's store brand is one of the least flavorful options. To add more context, a 12-ounce can cost us about $3.74. While it is likely that the low price and catfood-like label design imparted some bias on our tasting, it is equally likely that this option is empirically the worst.
The best we can say about the flavor is that it tastes like roast beef. The basic building blocks of the dish are there, but its shortcomings are masked with too much salt. This product would never pass for a homecooked beef roast. The meat comes in irregular cubelike chunks that obscure rather than emphasize the original cuts of meat. The meat is tender — not because of its slide-off-the-bone doneness but because it is cooked to mush. The "gravy" does not make the meat juicier either, just wetter.
To make matters worse, Great Value Roast Beef contains more unwanted ingredients than other options we tried. The presence of modified food starch, caramel color, and sodium phosphate all indicate that this product is more heavily processed than others. This is still a decent option if you need a fast and inexpensive way to add a basic beef flavor to a hash or soup, but otherwise, there are better options.
4. Keystone All Natural Canned Beef
While Keystone brand canned beef doesn't explicitly identify itself as an alternative to traditional roast beef, it is a decent option with a simple and well-seasoned flavor. The standout feature of this product is that it only contains two ingredients: beef and sea salt. Its simplicity results in an appearance and flavor that is more reminiscent of actual fresh beef than other options at this price point.
Keystone All Natural Canned Beef has no water added to the can, which makes for a much better protein-to-liquid ratio than other products without sacrificing juiciness. You will instead find globules of fat in the can, which reconstitute into a sort of gravy when reheated. As for the flavor, it is a little basic by itself but added a nice richness to the chili we made with it. The meat is a bit too chewy though, so it definitely fails to deliver the texture of real roast beef.
Even though it is a little pricier than the previous options at $5.87 for a 14.5-ounce can, that additional money goes a long way toward better flavor. We will pick the Keystone brand over Great Value or unMEAT every time. Of course, it only gets better from here.
3. Hereford Fully Cooked Roast Beef with Gravy
True, Hereford Fully Cooked Roast Beef with Gravy technically comes in a shelf-stable, boilable pouch instead of a can. However, it deserves to be a part of the conversation since it is surprisingly tasty. We say surprisingly because the beef looks unappetizing when squeezed from the top of the pouch. Hereford beef comes from Brazil, a country that takes pride in its cattle ranchers. The meat doesn't include any added hormones, preservatives, or MSG, and its quality comes through in the flavor. This roast beef brand scores well against the competition, just as it did on our ranking of the best canned corned beef.
Hereford Fully Cooked Roast Beef has a rich and robust flavor. The flaky pieces of meat aren't large but are still tender with a fairly accurate roast beef flavor. The gravy is a little thin coming out of the package, but it more closely resembles natural meat juices once you heat the food up and the globules of fat melt into a smooth consistency. That said, the meat doesn't absorb this moisture easily, so it is a bit dry. The small pieces of beef worked well over a bed of mashed potatoes but would be messy in a sandwich.
Ultimately, this brand is good despite its value price of $4.35 for a 10-ounce package. And while the presentation of the pouch may not be appetizing, it is just as convenient as canned food for long-term storage and easy transportation.
2. Underwood Roast Beef Spread
Before we go any further, it should be mentioned upfront that Underwood Roast Beef Spread is not chopped roast beef like the other products we've sampled. Rather, it is a puree designed to be spread on crackers, large croutons, party rye slices, or Melba rounds. Don't worry, though, it scratches that roast beef itch all the same. In fact, it is one of the tastiest options we sampled.
This is the most expensive choice at $20.99 for two 4.25-ounce cans, but the flavor is highly concentrated. Consequently, a little bit can go a long way and you get a full roast beef taste with a thin spread. The flavor is fairly salty, but this is to be expected from a snack spread. The inclusion of seasoning and MSG adds a nice umami burst and enhances the natural richness of the beef.
The minced texture might disappoint hardcore beef fans, but honestly, the same can be said about half of these canned meat options. You aren't going to get that iconic roast beef bite from any of these options anyway, so technically, the puree consistency of Underwood's Roast Beef Spread bypasses the texture problem that other brands have.
Even if you find the texture off-putting, there is no denying that Underwood Roast Beef Spread is one of the best canned roast beef products available today. The next time you crave the flavor of roast beef, give this mouthwatering spread a try. You won't be disappointed.
1. Butterfield Farms Roast Beef in Beef Broth
If you are looking for canned roast beef that might actually emulate the textures and flavors of a classic Sunday roast, Butterfield Farms Roast Beef in Beef Broth is as close as it gets. It is not cheap at $12 per 12-ounce can, but it is worth it if you desire the deep, robust taste of beef with minimal preparation needed.
Butterfield Farms Roast Beef is a tier above many of the other canned meat options because of its pure meat flavor and its more nuanced texture. The meat comes in good-sized chunks that are tender and shred easily. Surprisingly, some pieces are even rare and juicy in the middle. Not only does this look more appetizing than a product with "caramel color added," but it is also reminiscent of how a roast should actually be cooked, with varying levels of doneness. The seasoning is light, with just enough salt to enhance the meat without overpowering it.
The only shortcoming of this product is that there is a lot of broth in the can, and it is too thin and watery to add to non-soup dishes. This fact aside, Butterfield Farms Roast Beef is worth the extra money for those who are looking for quality in their canned meats. It's the best ready-made roast beef option out there — better than Arby's, even. And that's high praise coming from some people.