Canned Roast Beef Ranked From Worst To Best

Roast beef is a classic British dish that has remained a popular meal worldwide since it first gained popularity at the end of the 15th century. But because roast beef typically takes hours to make from scratch, most of today's beef eaters enjoy it as a premade dish. However, it doesn't have to come from the deli counter.

Fans of this classic comfort meal can also enjoy shelf-stable canned roast beef at their convenience. Not only does this help with timing the doneness of the various dishes you're serving with your classic Sunday roast, but it also makes it easy to quickly add that rich and robust beef flavor to a sandwich, quesadilla, or soup. But can canned roast beef possibly compare to the real deal?

Surprisingly, canned roast beef can indeed get quite close to the flavor and texture of a homecooked beef roast. However, that is not to say that all brands of canned roast beef are equally high in quality. In order to discover the best options available, we tried the most popular brands and ranked them for flavor, tenderness, and juiciness. We also evaluated them for value based on our purchase price at Walmart as of November 2023. We ended up with a ranking of six canned roast beef products on the market. Next time you are craving tender roast beef, skip the deli cold cuts and try one of our top picks.