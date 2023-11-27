How Prohibition Grille Is Doing After Kitchen Nightmares

When Gordon Ramsay asks Rishi about the style of food they serve, her response of gourmet Southern, fine dining, and a steakhouse/dinner-house theme baffles him, but not quite as much as when she informs him that Prohibition Grille doesn't even have a grill. In response to this, Ramsay takes duct tape and blocks out the word 'Grille' on the sign before the dinner rush.

Ramsay is astonished to discover a multitude of kitchen problems, such as cooked and raw food next to each other, and old food being simply reheated and re-served days later. He also notices food is constantly being sent back to the kitchen because it's undercooked, or guests just don't like it.

Most of Prohibition Grille's staff are restaurant industry veterans and they express their frustration to Ramsay. One tells him that she and Rocky started at the restaurant at the same time, and he was once very passionate about his job. But over the last few years, he began to put in minimal effort, and he told Rishi that she doesn't pay him enough to do a better job. Ramsay is even more shocked to discover that the servers give Rocky 3% of their tips because he convinced Rishi this was normal.

After a staff meeting without Rocky, Ramsay convinced Rishi she needed to take charge of her restaurant and stop letting Rocky drag it down. Thanks to Ramsay's help, Rishi finally found the strength to take bold steps to turn things around.