What Is Dragon's Beard Candy And Why Is It So Difficult To Make?

If it wasn't obvious from the instructions above, making dragon's beard candy takes a lot of time, skill, and cleanup. There are potential pitfalls at each step of the process, and a slight error could mean restarting from step one.

The first potential issue comes from boiling the sugar syrup. Sugar syrup requires patience to work with, as it must be constantly monitored as it slowly climbs to the target temperature. You must regularly wipe down the sides of the pot as it boils, or else crystals that form on the side of the pot could fall in and possibly jeopardize the texture of the entire batch. Furthermore, if you let the temperature of the sugar syrup creep too high, then the consistency will become more like peanut brittle or rock candy, and be too hard to shape into fine threads.

However, the real struggle begins during the process of forming the threads. If you pull too hard or the candy becomes too brittle, it will snap, and you will have to start over. This is a common struggle for amateur candy makers, as it takes time to understand the breaking points of candy. Plus, you have to do this hundreds of times, so there is a constant temptation to stretch it to its absolute limit. Finally, having to regularly coat the threads in cornstarch can make a serious mess. When you factor in the cleanup, the whole process could easily take hours.