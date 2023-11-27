IHOP's Wonka Menu Does The Movie Proud
You don't need to find a golden ticket to enjoy IHOP's new menu items that look like they dropped out of everyone's favorite cinematic chocolate factory. The breakfast chain has partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonka," which hits theaters December 15, to release nine new food and beverage options that will be around until January 7.
"Wonka" follows a young Willy Wonka on his journey to launching his legendary chocolate factory. IHOP's chief marketing officer, Kieran Donahue, calls this collab "the brand's most creative partnership yet." On top of launching this new Wonka-themed menu, IHOP is letting kids under 12 eat free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
IHOP is no stranger to movie tie-ins. This isn't even IHOP's first movie collaboration this year. The chain partnered with Marvel Studios earlier in 2023, offering free movie tickets for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" to anyone who spent $30, and in 2022, it launched a Minions menu to coincide with the release of "Minions: The Rise of Gru."
Wonka movie collab turns pancakes purple
IHOP's new menu captures the spirit of Warner Bros' new "Wonka," which takes place over the course of Willy Wonka's early life. "We are excited to continue serving more joy to more people every day and bringing families together for breakfast, lunch, or dinner with this innovative menu of original items inspired by the story of Willy Wonka," says Kieran Donahue, IHOP's chief marketing officer.
New items, like Wonka's Perfectly Purple Pancakes and the Daydream Berry Biscuit, feature Willy Wonka's signature purple. The Hoverchoc Tacos are also whimsical, turning small chocolate pancakes into tacos filled with cheesecake mousse, strawberries, and chocolate syrup. The menu also includes French toast dippers, a burger, and a breakfast platter with a purple pancake.
IHOP's lineup of new menu items inspired by the new "Wonka" film brings a playful quality to the breakfast chain's offerings. In addition to fantastical breakfast munchies, this menu offers two new beverages. The Scrumdiddlyumptious Strawberry Hot Chocolate features classic hot cocoa flavors with strawberry syrup. Dreamy Lemonade contains prickly pear-flavored lemonade in a cup rimmed with cream cheese frosting and rainbow sprinkles, topped with a cotton candy cloud.