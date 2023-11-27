IHOP's Wonka Menu Does The Movie Proud

You don't need to find a golden ticket to enjoy IHOP's new menu items that look like they dropped out of everyone's favorite cinematic chocolate factory. The breakfast chain has partnered with Warner Bros. Pictures' "Wonka," which hits theaters December 15, to release nine new food and beverage options that will be around until January 7.

"Wonka" follows a young Willy Wonka on his journey to launching his legendary chocolate factory. IHOP's chief marketing officer, Kieran Donahue, calls this collab "the brand's most creative partnership yet." On top of launching this new Wonka-themed menu, IHOP is letting kids under 12 eat free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

IHOP is no stranger to movie tie-ins. This isn't even IHOP's first movie collaboration this year. The chain partnered with Marvel Studios earlier in 2023, offering free movie tickets for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" to anyone who spent $30, and in 2022, it launched a Minions menu to coincide with the release of "Minions: The Rise of Gru."