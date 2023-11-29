Why McDonald's Doesn't Really Have Regional Menu Items, According To A Former Chef

One of the great treats in life is seeing the variety across international McDonald's menus. Japan has its Bai Teriyaki McBurger. Venezuelan and Colombian McDonald's menus feature arepas, and France even has a special edition McBaguette that appears for a limited time every so often. That leads one to wonder why the menus of U.S. locations don't vary much. After all, the U.S. includes huge swaths of land, and the distance between New York and California is far greater than the distance between most European countries. Yet, there aren't any Texas-favorite kolaches on Houston's McDonald's menus or cream pies on Boston's. One former McDonald's corporate chef says it all comes down to logistics and profit.

In a TikTok video, Mike Haracz responded to a commenter who stated that McDonald's should offer more region-specific items in the U.S., with that social media user adding that it's unnecessary for launches to seemingly only happen on a national level. The chef replied that it was a bit of a logistical nightmare for corporate McDonald's to coordinate, explaining, "Every time you do a new regional thing, it disrupts the system." Essentially, regional-specific menu launches are a headache.