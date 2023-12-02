The Coffee Shop Ordering Faux Pas That Is Ruining Your Latte

When preparing a latte, a barista needs to combine steamed milk and espresso. Steaming the milk creates a chemical reaction that can break down the milk itself. If you don't specify the desired temperature for your latte, most baristas will steam the milk to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. At this temperature, the chemical reactions don't change the integrity of the milk, and it keeps its sweetness and natural flavor.

While most people aren't coffee experts, they can still tell the difference between fresh and burned milk. By the same token, if you're someone who enjoys particular beans or specialty coffee, burning the milk you put in your latte will make the coffee itself less flavorful, ultimately ruining your specialty grind.

The only real way to enjoy a hot latte or cappuccino at its best is to accept the temperature the barista gives you without specifying that they should turn up the heat. If this leaves you aggravated about your drink's temperature, keep one thing in mind: The foam on top of your drink will always be cooler than the beverage itself, so don't judge your latte's temperature by the first sip. It'll be quite a bit warmer if you keep drinking past the foamy top layer.