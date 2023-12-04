It's Technically Illegal To Eat Chicken With A Fork In One Georgia City

Some decidedly weird food laws somehow made it into the books in many states, and while many of them have been weeded out, some are still in place. While it seems reasonable to prefer real butter over margarine, passing laws that require it seems over the top. But there it is in Chapter 97 of "America's Dairyland" Wisconsin's Statutes: Oleomargarine regulations.

And then there's Gainesville, Georgia, which is known as the "poultry capital of the world," thanks to a billion-dollar chicken industry. What does a city do to help preserve and capitalize on that nickname? If you're in Gainesville, you commission a statue of a life-size chicken, and you host a yearly Spring Chicken Festival. And — just for fun — you enact a law that declares it a crime to eat fried chicken with a knife and fork.

The ordinance, asserting that chicken can only be eaten with your hands, was enacted in 1961 as a way to gain publicity for Gainesville. While people have been arrested in restaurants for bizarre reasons, nobody has ever been arrested for breaking this law. It was jokingly enforced in 2009 when Louisianan Ginny Dietrick, visiting friends for her 91st birthday, was arrested and informed that "... it's against city ordinance to eat fried chicken, 'a culinary delicacy sacred to this municipality' ... with anything other than your fingers." Fortunately, the mayor was on hand to quickly pardon her (via Gainesville Times).