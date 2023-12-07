What Is Peppermint Bark, And Why Is It So Popular During The Holidays?

Countless treats make their yearly emergence during the holidays. Chief among these is peppermint bark, which is beloved by more than 50% of Americans, according to a National Today survey. Yet, despite being a clear wintertime favorite for many, one in 10 admitted to never having tried the seasonal confection.

Perhaps the reason some people don't partake in peppermint bark during the holidays is that they don't know what it is. After all, chowing down on something that shares its name with the exterior of a tree doesn't exactly sound appealing. But rest assured, while edible bark does bear some resemblance to the tree variety, this wintertime delicacy is all sugar.

Though the minty confection dates as far back as the 1960s, the version of peppermint bark that you're most likely to see today is based on Williams Sonoma's recipe. The company is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its peppermint bark, which first appeared in 1998. The treat features a layer of peppermint oil-infused dark chocolate topped by a layer of peppermint oil-infused white chocolate and crushed peppermint candies. The company preps for its annual peppermint bark release over 12 weeks and spends 24 hours carefully making each batch (though making easy, three-ingredient peppermint bark is simple enough to do at home).